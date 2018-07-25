Indian student killed in Australia

Canberra, July 25 (IANS) A 25-year-old Indian student was killed in Australia after meeting a woman he befriended on an online dating website.

Maulin Rathod, 25, went to a house at Ross Court in Sunbury on Monday night after arranging to meet up with the 19-year-old woman, the Australian media reported.

Later, emergency services were called to the scene and Rathod was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday night, according to the Age newspaper.

The woman who lived alone, was arrested and charged with intentionally causing serious injury. Her charges will be reviewed and are expected to be upgraded to manslaughter or murder, the daily said on Wednesday.

She faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court and was remanded to appear again next week.

Rathod's friend, Lovepreet Singh, said that the former moved to Australia four years ago to study and was in the process of completing his Masters of Accounting.

Rathod was the only child of his parents who have been left devastated by his violent and sudden death, said Singh.

"His parents are in shock... He had a very humble personality and tried really hard with his studies."

Singh said Rathod's friends were trying to raise money to send his body back to India.

--IANS

soni/bg