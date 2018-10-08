Indian student becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in Noida International University, has become British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours. To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated on October 11, the British High Commission organised a competition for women aged between 18 and 23 to become the British High Commissioner to India for a day. To enter, the competitors submitted a short video presentation on the theme "What does gender equality mean to you?" A total of 58 students from across the country submitted their videos. The successful entry was from Bahal, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law.