How Indian States Are Preparing for Vaccine Roll Out From 16 Jan

As India is gearing up for the vaccine roll out 16 January onward, several states across the country have started receiving doses of 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

The vaccines – Oxford University's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin’ – received emergency use approval from the government, earlier this year. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a gap of 28 days.

Here's how states are preparing for the exercise, including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.

DELHI

  • At least 89 sites have been finalised to roll out vaccines in the national capital.

  • All these will be hospitals. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 40 government and 49 private hospitals have been chosen.

  • Three lakh healthcare workers and six lakh frontline workers, including teachers, the police and civil defence personnel, will be vaccinated in Delhi.

KARNATAKA

  • Karnataka has two vaccines storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and five regional storage centres at Chitradurga, Kalburgi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Bagalakote.

  • Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he will be the first person to get vaccinated to boost public morale, if the Centre allows him to take it.

MAHARASHTRA

  • The state government has trained 18,000 vaccinators and set up 4,200 sites.

  • Around 3,145 cold chain systems have also been set up to vaccinate over 3 crore population people in three phases till August this year.

RAJASTHAN

  • Around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated in the state in the first phase, the government said.

  • Over 5,600 medical professionals have been trained to provide vaccination.

  • 3,689 medical institutions in the government sector and 2,969 medical institutions in the private sector have been identified for the vaccination programme.

ANDHRA PRADESH

  • In the first phase, around 3.6 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the state.

  • 1,940 sites will be used for the vaccination programme.

  • Of this, 1,659 have cold chain points within premises.

  • For the rest of the sites, the vaccine will be brought from the nearest cold chain point in the state.

GOA

  • Around 18,000 healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated on priority in the state.

  • Eight sites of vaccination have been identified – five government and three private hospitals.

  • Around 100 vaccinations will take place at each of these sites.

PUNJAB

  • As many as 1.60 lakh healthcare workers in Punjab will receive the coronavirus vaccine in the first phase.

  • 110 vaccination sites have been identified across the state and 100 people will be vaccinated each day.

HARYANA

  • 1.9 lakh healthcare workers from both private and government sectors are to be vaccinated in the first phase.

  • The state has identified 1,800 vaccination session sites, and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been trained for administration.

