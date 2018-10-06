Indian Sports Fan roped in as Global Fan Associate for Asian Para Games

Jakarta, Oct 6 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has roped in sports fan group Indian Sports Fan (ISF) as its Global Fan Associate for the Para Asian Games 2018.

Hours before the opening ceremony, the deal was signed on Friday by India's Chef De Mission Gurucharan Singh at the Gelaro Bung Karno Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said: "Fans are the lifeline of any organized sporting event and this association will ensure our medal winners are known globally, as ISF has huge fan following across the globe."

The Indian Paralympic team will be led by strong medal contenders such as Deepa Malik, Devendra Jhajhanria, Manasi Joshi, Girisha Hosanagara and Mariyappan Thangavelu, who is also the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games.

India has a strong contingent of 195 members and would be competing in 13 different sports including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Judo, Powerlifting, Chess, Cycling, Fencing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Boccia and Tenpin Bowling.

Indian Sports Fan is India's largest sports fan community with a following of 71,000 fans on its official Twitter account having recently expanded as far as the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

--IANS

kk/bg