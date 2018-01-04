Indian soldiers rehearse for Republic Day parade amid dense fog
The contingents of Indian armed forces carried out a rehearsal parade ahead of Republic Day amid dense fog and cold in the national capital on Thursday. India observes Republic Day on January 26 every year. The soldiers of Indian army, navy and paramilitary forces took part in an impressive perfectly synchronised march. A contingent of horse mounted troops also rehearsed for the parade. The rehearsal displayed the military weapons, battle tanks and missiles projecting Indian military prowess.