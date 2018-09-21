Indian singer wins music competition in Seoul

Seoul, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian singer Hanita Bhambri beat artistes from Australia, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan to win 'Project: Aloft Star Asia Pacific' - a competition spearheaded by Aloft Hotels in partnership with Universal.

It identifies emerging music talent from around the globe, offering them a chance to kick-start their careers.

"I feel so blessed to be chosen as the ultimate winner. Music has always been a passion of mine and I'm so thankful to Aloft Hotels and Universal Music Group for giving me this opportunity to follow my dreams," Hanita said in a statement.

Composer Salim Merchant, the face of the India campaign and mentor to Hanita, said: "To perform at a global stage takes a lot of courage but I was confident that Hanita had what it takes.

"Being a songwriter and a great performer, she was always in the running to win. I congratulate Hanita for making India proud."

--IANS

