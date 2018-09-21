Indian singer wins music competition in Seoul

Indo Asian News Service

Seoul, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian singer Hanita Bhambri beat artistes from Australia, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan to win 'Project: Aloft Star Asia Pacific' - a competition spearheaded by Aloft Hotels in partnership with Universal.

It identifies emerging music talent from around the globe, offering them a chance to kick-start their careers.

"I feel so blessed to be chosen as the ultimate winner. Music has always been a passion of mine and I'm so thankful to Aloft Hotels and Universal Music Group for giving me this opportunity to follow my dreams," Hanita said in a statement.

Composer Salim Merchant, the face of the India campaign and mentor to Hanita, said: "To perform at a global stage takes a lot of courage but I was confident that Hanita had what it takes.

"Being a songwriter and a great performer, she was always in the running to win. I congratulate Hanita for making India proud."

