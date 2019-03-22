Indian silent movies being screened in Paris

Paris, March 22 (IANS) A slew of Indian silent films are being screened at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux Pathe here.

Films made by the legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke, Baburao Painter, PV Rao, Kalipada Das, Shyam Sundar Agarwal, GP Pawar, Franz Osten and Kanjibhai Rathod during the silent era of Indian cinema are part of the on-going festival, a statement said.

Over 21 films from the collection of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) are being shown here from March 19.

The screenings will take place till April 6.

According to the Ambassador of India in France, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the "festival will help in showcasing the richness and diversity of Indian culture."

The 1919 silent film "Bilwamangal", recently acquired by NFAI, is also being screened during the festival.

The Fondation Jérôme Seydoux Pathe President Sophie Seydoux said: "It was an important occasion to host such a beautiful tribute to Indian Cinema."

--IANS

sim/dc/bc