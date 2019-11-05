Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Sikh Jatha entered the Pakistan through Attari-Wagah border to celebrate Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary at Nankana Sahib. On 24 October, India and Pakistan signed a landmark agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life at the Gurdwara Kartarpur, located on the banks of the river Ravi.