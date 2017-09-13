Indian shuttlers to begin their Korea Open campaign today

Seoul [South Korea], September 13 (ANI): Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu is among the 14 Indian shuttlers, who will begin their campaigns at the Korea Open Superseries tournament in Seoul today.

In the absence of another ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, Sindhu is the only Indian to take part in the women's singles category and is seeded fifth in the tournament.

Sindhu, who made the country proud by winning the silver medal at the recently concluded World Badminton Championship, will play her opening round match against Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong.

It should be noted that Sindhu, who will be eying her second career Superseries title, has never lost against Cheung in the four matches they have played so far.

Sindhu, who has been in a rampaging form ever since her Rio Olympics final defeat to Carolina Marin, had earlier clinched her maiden Super Series Premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January.

B. Sai Praneeth, H.S. Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma and Sameer Verma will also be seen in action in the men's singles first round while Kidambi Srikanth is not taking part in the tournament.

Indian shuttlers will also feature in the mixed doubles categories.(ANI)