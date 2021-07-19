Indian shooters start training in Tokyo

Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) The Indian shooters underwent their first training session at the Asaka Shooting Range, getting a feel of the venue four days before the Tokyo Olympics opens here on July 23.

The shooting events will be held at the Asaka Shooting Range, which is located in Saitama Prefecture, north west Tokyo, from July 24 to August 2.

The venue also hosted the shooting competition at the 1964 Olympics.

'The #guns they are a blazing again. #indianshootingteam practising at the 50M range,' the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) tweeted.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, with the shooting events starting a day after the opening ceremony and covering the first 10 days of the extravaganza, which will be held without spectators owing to the pandemic.

Rifle coach Suma Shirur tweeted, 'Surreal feeling of running 3.05 km morning workout run in new surroundings at @Tokyo2020 Games village. The Olympic rings have always fueled me up and the surge of emotions sitting besides them is indescribable. ' The 15-member Indian shooting team arrived here on Saturday after completing a long training-cum-competition tour of Croatia.

During their stay in Croatia, the Indian shooters took part in the European Championships in Osijek, from May 29 to June 6, before participating in the last World Cup before the Olympics, from June 22 to July 3, at the same venue.

The Indian team has eight rifle, five pistol and two skeet shooters, besides coaches and support staff members.

Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Indian shooters consistently dominated the sport, finishing top of the table in four ISSF World Cups in 2019.