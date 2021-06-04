Indian Shooters to Start Training from Monday in Zagreb

India's Olympic Games bound shooters will start training in Zagreb from Monday. The national team will also compete in this month's World Cup, scheduled to start from 21 June.

Ronak Pandit, India's high-performance manager for pistol shooting, and foreign pistol expert Pavel Smirnov will monitor the training of the shooters after completing their quarantine.

"Both Pandit and Smirnov reached Zagreb this week and it's mandatory to undergo seven days quarantine before joining the camp," an official told IANS.

Also Read: With Eyes on Tokyo Olympics, Indian Shooters Adapt to New Normal

Earlier, a 13-member Indian shooting contingent reached Croatia for a training-cum-competition stint and will directly head to Japan from Croatia. Only pistol coach Ved Prakash had accompanied the squad while Pandit and Smirnov couldn't join due to different reasons.

India has got five Olympic quota places in pistol events and eight in rifle. Two skeet shooters have also qualified for the July-August Olympics.

The Indian shooters had recently competed in the minimum qualification score (MQS) category at the European Shooting Championships held in Osijek, a two-hour drive from Zagreb.

Also Read: Ace shooter Tejaswini Tops MQS Round in 50m Rifle Prone

High-performance rifle coach Deepali Deshpande had expressed her satisfaction over the team's performance in Osijek. "It was overall a good performance considering the shooters had a break after the New Delhi World Cup in March," she said.

"There will not be any major changes in the training programme of the shooters, but we will try our best to erase minor flaws that inadvertently creep in during training," the coach stressed.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Indian Shooters to Start Training from Monday in ZagrebIndia Cricket Teams Reach Southampton, Check in to Rose Bowl . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.