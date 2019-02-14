Indian shooters will shine at World Cup: Apurvi Chandela

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Expressing confidence ahead of the 2019 shooting World Cup, to be held at the Dr Karni Singh shooting range here from February 20, Commonwealth Games 2014 gold medallist Apurvi Chandela hopes the prestigious event will fetch India a number of Olympic quotas.

Shooters from around the world will be eyeing the 16 quota places on offer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in eight events for men and women.

Speaking to IANS, Apurvi, who has already bagged an Olympic quota for India last year after finishing fourth at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2018 in Changwon, South Korea, said that as Indian shooters will be competing on their home turf this time, they will enjoy home advantage while simultaneously battling increased expectations.

"The advantage would be that we are getting a chance to train here (India). But of course it is the match day which matters the most," the 26-year-old said.

"The other countries are also strong including us (India). So, we will try to do well and I hope more quotas come for the country for the 2020 Olympics," she added.

Commenting on how home conditions will help her, Apurvi said: "I compete in the 10 metre air rifle event, which is held indoors. So conditions won't matter much for me. But yes, it will matter in the 50 metres event because of the wind factor.

"But the way we are practising, I believe everything will be good for India," she added.

The Jaipur-born shooter, who paired with Ravi Kumar for the 10 metre air rifle mixed team event and won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, also said her personal target will be to deliver her best and bring more medals for the country.

With the Tokyo Olympics nearly a year away, Apurvi said that as a team India looks strong with a mixture of youth and experience.

The ace shooter, however, said she won't change her strategy or technique in the World Cup but might opt for a new kit in the Olympics.

"I haven't changed my style or technique. I have been shooting consistently and getting good results and so I am satisfied," she said.

