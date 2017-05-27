Indian rescue personnel deployed in flood-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo, May 27 (IANS) Indian rescue personnel were on Saturday deployed in affected areas of Sri Lanka where heavy floods and landslides have claimed at least 100 lives.

According to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission here, following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first Indian ship carrying relief material and rescue personnel, INS Kirch, reached Colombo on Friday morning.

"The ship, with around 125 personnel on board, arrived at Colombo port in the morning of May 27 and offloaded relief supplies, inflatable Gemini boats with diving teams, and a mobile medical team with supplies," the High Commission said in a statement.

"High Commissioner of India . Taranjit Sandhu handed over the supplies to Ravi Karunanayake, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, at Colombo port," it stated.

"The Indian rescue personnel are now being deployed to the disaster affected zone in coordination with Sri Lanka Navy and other Sri Lankan authorities."

According to the Disaster Management Centre, the death toll in the floods and landslides has increased to 100 while 99 persons were reported missing.

Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from areas at risk of floods that have already affected over 200,000 people in 14 districts, the centre said in its latest report.

Heavy rainfall since Thursday has caused water levels of the Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Nilwala and Attanagalu rivers to rise and cause flooding.

Seven districts have been severely affected, the worst of which is the coastal Kalutara, where 38 people have died and 80 people are missing.

The meteorology department has forecast more rain in the coming days.

According to the High Commission statement, a second Indian ship, INS Shardul, has left Kochi and is scheduled to arrive at Colombo port on Sunday.

"The ship is carrying additional relief material requested by Sri Lankan authorities, apart from more inflatable boats," it said.

"A third ship, INS Jalashwa, has also set sail from Visakhapatnam to join the relief efforts, and is expected to reach Colombo within two days."

INS Jalashwa is an even larger landing platform/dock (LPD) class of ship, which can carry large amounts of relief material and is ideally suited for conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The statement added that the Indian High Commission was in close touch with Sri Lankan authorities to coordinate any additional assistance that might be required.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lanka has witnessed the worst rainfall since the 1970s.

Earlier, condoling the loss of lives and property and assuring aid from India, Modi said: "India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides. We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need."

At the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, the Prime Minister was earlier this month in the island nation as chief guest at the UN-recognised 14th International Vesak Day celebrations to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.

--IANS

ab/bg