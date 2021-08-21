Indian Railways To Upskill 3,500 Individuals Under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana

On behalf of the Indian Railways, Northern Railways will train about 3,500 unemployed youths under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) from September 2021 for three years.

Deepak Kumar, spokesperson of Northern Railways, will coach 2,500 people, whereas 1,000 others will undergo tutoring at separate manufacturing units.

The upskilling process will take place at the training centres of the national transporter. Also, it has been confirmed that the Banaras Locomotives Works is the nodal authority for the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Meanwhile, a notification about the initial two batches for the trades of electrician and welding has already been issued by Supervisors Training Centre, situated at Charbagh in Lucknow.

The short-term training program will operate for around three weeks. The course will consist of 70 per cent practical syllabus and 30 per cent of the theoretical syllabus.

The respective authorities have prepared a 100-hour long curriculum model for the same.