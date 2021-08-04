Indian Railways to Start New Train From Delhi To Haryana’s Sirsa From August 8

The daily commuters from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri to Delhi were seeking a direct train for a long time. Now the Indian Railways is going to fulfill their demand. The North Western Railway has announced to launch a direct train between Delhi’s Tilak Bridge station and Harayan’s Sirsa from August 8.

The residents of Charkhi Dadri are happy with the announcement of the new train which will now directly connect the town to the national capital. In Dadri many people distributed sweets after the announcement to express their happiness.

Years ago, there used to be a local train which was running to Delhi through Dadri. That helped daily commuters, businessmen and office goers for commuting to Delhi. However, for some reason the train was discontinued. As a result, the residents of Dadri faced a lot of problem. The residents of the town were demanding for a direct local train connecting to Delhi since a long time. Now after many years people of Dadri will be able to commute to Delhi through a direct local train.

As the train is staring from August 8, the happiness among the people is clearly visible. People visited Haryana Housing Board Chairman Rajdeep Phogat’s residence in order to felicitate him with the garland. Rajdeep said that people of the city and the district have struggled a lot to get this train started. He mentioned that the train will run only once in a day. He also said that this will be beneficial for businessmen along with the other ordinary and regular travellers of Dadri.

The way the people are celebrating, clearly shows how important this train is from them and how many of their problems will be solved with the help of it.

