Indian railways to use saloons for commercial purpose

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his view that saloon should be made available to the public. Saloons are the trappings of a colonial mindset with no place in modern India. A decision was taken by him that these saloons may be made available for the use and travel of ordinary passengers on commercial terms. At least two saloons earmarked for the Railway Minister will be placed immediately at the disposal of IRCTC for use by common passengers on payment basis. All saloons except those required for safety/operational needs to be made available for commercial purposes on payment basis. The saloons or inspection cars can usually accommodate two families and are adequately built to facilitate stay for upto five days.