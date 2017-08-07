Indian Railways to Roll Out First Anubhuti Coach in August: Highlights and Special Features

New Delhi, August 7: The Indian Railways will roll out the brand new Anubhuti coach with better facilities and amenities in August. Keeping in mind the passengers’ comfort, Anubhuti coach is another to hit the track after Humsafar, Antyodya, Tejas Express. With a seating capacity of 56, the coach is manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

While the first coach will be turned out this month, the remaining nine coaches will be rolled out in September. Here are the special features of the new coach:

Ergonomically designed seats with snack table in the arm rest LCD TV at the back of every seat for infotainment on demand Improved modular toilets with hands-free taps Attendant call facility for each seat Automatic IC sliding door Overhead reading lights for individual seat GPS based passenger information system Diffused LED lighting Special exterior painting with anti-grafiti coating Higher speed potential – 160 km/hr

The route for the LHB-Anubhuti coaches has not been decided yet. Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are the passenger compartments that are developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany and produced by Rail Coach Factory in India.