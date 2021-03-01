Indian Railways Resumes General Ticket Booking Through UTS App

South Eastern Railways on Monday, 1 March, reactivated the online general (unreserved) ticket booking facility through UTS on mobile app. This means passengers of South Eastern railway will not have to wait in a long queues in order to get an unreserved ticket.

The official notification reads, “To decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS o­n MOBILE app is being reactivated by South Eastern Railways w.e.f. 01-03-2021.”

The decision to resume unreserved ticket booking through UTS app was taken in the view of recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The official information further reveals that the service will be available on both suburban and non-suburban sections of South Eastern Railway.

The national transporter Indian Railway ceased its passenger service operations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a small period of time, it started resuming its services in phased manner. Since then, Indian Railway has been continuously resuming its passenger services in a phased manner.

