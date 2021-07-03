Indian Railways Delhi, Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani Express to Run From Today; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways has decided to restore the run of Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 3. Western Railway is also set to increase the frequency of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani from 4 times a week to daily. Trips of four pairs of special trains have also been extended by the WR.

All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year. The national transporter started special train services in a phased manner since May 2020. India reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the union health ministry on Thursday.

In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that these fully reserved trains will run as special trains on special fare. “Booking for reservation of these trains can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in.”

The release further added that for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. “It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination,” the release added.

TRAINS RESTORED

02953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special will run from July 3

02954 H. Nizammudin – Mumbai Central – August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 4.

TRIPS OF FOLLOWING TRAINS INCREASED

01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special from 4 times a week to daily

01221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will run daily from July 1 till further notice

Story continues

01222 Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT special will run daily from July 2 till further notice

09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Holiday Special train on Special fare (10 trips)

09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train now will also run on July 3, July 5, July 6, July 8 and July 10

09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on July 5, July 7, July 8, July 10 and July 12

09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Holiday Special train on Special fare (2 trips)

09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train now will also run on July 9

09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will now also run on July 12

09177/09178 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Holiday Special train on Special fare (2 trips)

09177 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train now will also run on July 7

09178 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on July 10

05302/05301 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Summer Special train on Special fare (4 trips)

05302 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special Train now will also run on July 10 and July 17

05301 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been also extended and now it will also run on July 9 and July 16

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here