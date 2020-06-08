Indian Railways Introduces Touch-Free Wash Basin At Guwahati Railway Station to Help Passengers Wash Hands Without Touching Tap or Soap Dispenser Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Watch Video

Delhi, June 8: Doctors, health officials and all others in essential services are at the front line in the fight against novel coronavirus. Among them, Indian Railways is also contributing by running shramik trains, special passengers to transport stranded citizens. As the government has advised washing hands frequently with soap and water, there are chances that virus can spread at public places, where people have to touch the tap to wash their hands.

However, Indian Railways has come up with a smart solution for this problem. The national transporter has introduced touch-free wash basin at Guwahati Railway station in Assam. The user can wash hands without touching the tap or soap dispenser. Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients at Delhi's Shakurbasti Railway Station, View Pics.

"Touch free wash basin installed at Guwahati Railway Station It is helping passengers wash their hands without touching the tap or soap dispenser. #IndiaFightsCorona," Indian Railways said.

Touch-Free Wash Basin at Guwahati Railway Station:

Recently, as part of its "Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat" initiative, the Railways has installed bio-toilets across 68,000 coaches. "A total of 49,487 bio-toilets have been installed in 14,916 coaches during 2019-20. This takes the cumulative number of bio-toilets to more than 2,45,400 fitted in 68,800 coaches with a coverage of 100 per cent," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

These developments come at a time when the country is dealing with an unprecedented health crisis caused by COVID-19 and the only way to contain the disease is cleanliness and proper hygiene.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total COVID-19 cases in India is 2,56,611. Of the total, 1,24,981 are active while 1,24,429 individuals have recovered or cured. 7200 people have also died due to the virus.