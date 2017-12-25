Indian Railways flag off country's first AC suburban local train in Mumbai

The Indian Railways on Monday flagged off the country's first air-conditioned suburban local train for Mumbai commuters. The AC facility was introduced for the convenience of all sections of the society. This facility would provide convenience to the corporate workers especially in the summer season and would prove to be of much comfort to the senior citizens. Such facilities would also help in decongesting roads as people will now prefer AC coaches over private vehicles. The train was flagged off by local MP Gopal shetty, Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai City's guardian minister Vinod Tawade, Western Railway GM and other dignitaries in a function at Borriwali station. This is not only first AC Local for Mumbai Suburban network but this is the first AC Broad gauge EMU all over India.