Indian Railways Extends Deadline to Avail 5% Discount on Train Tickets via UPI

Indian Railways has announced to extend the discount scheme on booking train tickets through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)/Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) till June 12 next year. The country’s national transporter had started accepting digital modes of payment for tickets from December 1, 2017. Indian Railways had also decided to give a 5% discount on the total value of basic fare in Passenger Reservation System (PRS) reserved counter ticket. The maximum amount of discount provided was Rs 50 on a ticket for payments made through UPI or BHIM. Notably, the subject value of the ticket had to be Rs 100 and more.

But the passengers can no longer avail this discount by booking train tickets online.

However, a 5% discount on the electronic mode of payment will be provided to passengers booking tickets through the railway counter. The discount will be given on the total value of basic fare in PRS reserved counter ticket, provided the payment is made through UPI/BHIM. But the maximum amount of discount provided will be Rs. 50 on a ticket with a price value of Rs. 100 and more.

If you are looking forward to book tickets through UPI/BHIM at railway PRS counters, here are the steps one should follow:

Step 1: The passenger is likely to give all the required travel details to the railway employee at the PRS counter

Step 2: After receiving the details, the passenger will be informed about the total amount which is needed to be paid

Step 3: Next, the passenger will opt to pay the amount through UPI/BHIM after which the railway employee at the counter will select UPI as a payment option

Step 4: They will further request the passenger’s Virtual Payment Address (VPA) and initiate the transaction in the terminal

Step 5: The passenger will get a payment request on theirmobile to approve the payment

Once the passenger approves the payment, the fare amount will be debited from the UPI-linked account.

