Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments

New Delhi, June 17: In a bid to help States in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has deployed a total of 960 COVID Care coaches in five states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Out of total 960 COVID Care coaches, 503 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh. The Railways has converted its coaches into COVID Care Centres and is working as Service Provider of Coaches as COVID Care Centres as its contribution to national cause. Indian Railways to Continue Providing Shramik Special Trains to States, to Make Them Available Within 24 Hours of Receiving Demand.

In Delhi, 503 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 9 locations. A total of 50 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, total 372 COVID Care coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations i.e. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, total 5 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, total 20 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations i.e. Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.

Role of the States

As per guidelines by the Health Ministry, these State Governments have sent the requisition to Indian Railways and soon after Railways allocated these coaches to the State/UTs. Doctors and paramedics are to be provided by State Governments as per MOHFW guidelines issued on 6th May 2020. Railways will deploy 2 liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist State Government officials. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions. Railways to assist State Government in all possible manners to help in care of COVID patients. It may be noted that these Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW.

These railway coaches can be used in areas where State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed coronavirus cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog.

The Railways is making all effort to supplement the health care efforts of State Governments. Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5231 COVID-19 Care Coaches to the States. Zonal Railways have converted these coaches as COVID Care Centres to be used for very mild / mild cases.