Indian Railways Creates History, Records 100% Punctuality Rate of Trains on July 1

New Delhi, July 2: Scripting history, the India Railways achieved 100 percent punctuality of trains on July 1 across its networks, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. According to reports, the Indian Railway ran 201 trains on July 1 and all of them reached destinations on the scheduled time. The previous best punctuality rate was 99.54 when only one train had got delayed. On June 22, the railways had recorded a punctuality rate at 98 percent across its network.

"First time ever in the history of Indian Railways, 100 percent punctuality of trains has been achieved, with all trains on time. The previous best was 99.54 percent on June 23 with one train getting delayed," it said on Thursday. Recently, four divisions of the Indian Railways including the Delhi division reported 100 percent punctuality of special trains that are being run by the national transporter during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A few years ago, seven zonal railways - East Central Railway, Central Railway, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, West Central Railway, Northern Railway and North Central Railway, had been asked to identify the issues that were causing train delays and take remedial steps.

