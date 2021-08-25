Indian Railways Cancels 40 Trains Due To Farmers' Protests In Moradabad In UP

Farmers’ protest at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has led to the cancellation of about 40 trains by the Indian Railways.

Sudhir Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Moradabad Railway Division, disclosed the news regarding the cancellation and immediate termination of 40 and 21 trains respectively owing to the agitation by the farmers in the area.

However, the interest of passengers has been looked after in this decision as Singh explained that people who booked tickets for these trains online will be refunded accordingly.

Similarly, different arrangements will be made for people who bought the tickets over the counter. Their refund will be processed accordingly as well.

“Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same,” Singh’s statement was quoted in a report by the ANI.

The Railways’ official added, “All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them.”

About 1500 representatives of farmer unions from across the country are likely to decide the future course of action for their long-drawn protests in and across the national capital on the coming Thursday and Friday.