Indian Railways builds record 2,503 coaches in a year

Railways factory in Chennai set a record by producing 2,503 train coaches of 65 different variants the last year surpassing its set target. The production target which was set at around 2, 400 coaches was successfully achieved with 70 per cent of coaches being made out of stainless steel for multiple electric units, metro, propelled accident relief train, diesel-electric tower cars and tourist coaches, said media reports. India's railways, built mostly by the British before independence in 1947, are among the most extensive in the world but have struggled to expand to keep up with demand.