Indian proposes setting up of 'India-Central Asia Development Group': EAM Swaraj in Uzbekistan
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj proposed setting up of 'India-Central Asia Development Group' to take forward development partnership between India and Central Asian countries. "All our countries will be represented in this G2G group. This Group will be requested to come up with concrete proposals", she added. EAM is on her two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend first India-Central Asia Dialogue.