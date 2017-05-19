Indian Premier League governing council to revisit rain rule

Washington, May 19 (AFP) Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted an American military plane over the East China Sea, media in the United States reported today, citing US officials. NBC News reported that the US aircraft, a WC-135 Constant Phoenix, was conducting a routine mission in international airspace Wednesday when it was intercepted over the East […]

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) is all set to revisit the rain rule at its meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The issue of reserve day has become a hot topic after the eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished at 1.27 am at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Due to rain, the match between SRH and KKR the match finished late in the night. After the match, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan said IPL GC must keep a reserve in case of an abandoned match due to rain. Also read: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik to replace injured Manish Pandey

SRH skipper Warner also lamented that the rain had ruined their chance to qualify for the playoffs.

As the concerns came from the horse’s mouth, the IPL GC took the issue seriously. “It’s a matter of concern for us also, what has happened yesterday. We will definitely discuss it at the Governing Council; what could be the way out. We will definitely talk about it,” Shukla told The Indian Express.

When asked why there isn’t any reserve day for the knockout fixtures, he said, “So far we have got a reserve day for the final and not for other playoff matches. This will also come up for discussion and let’s see what members say.”

However, Shukla said that the IPL GC hasn’t received any message from the franchises on the rain rule apart from a tweet from the KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan that suggested “an extra day” for playoffs. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan rues IPL schedule, says playoffs should have extra days in case of abandoned matches

There was also a thought of hosting evening matches at 7 pm instead of 8.00 pm to allow an extra hour.

“Broadcasters always prefer prime time. Now let’s see what members suggest and after that, we will take the opinion of broadcasters also,” Shukla explained.

During the match between SRH and KKR, rain started at 9.37. Due to late evening shower, KKR started their reply at 12.55 am on Thursday. The post-match ceremony started at 1.45 am.