Indian Politicians Who Succumbed to Deadly Coronavirus- Here's Full List

Covid-19 wreaked havoc across India killing 3,37,989 people (as per June 3, 2021), it also included politicians and stalwarts whom we lost during the dreadful pandemic. On Monday, former Madhya Pradesh higher education minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxmikant Sharma, 60, died of Covid-19.

Here’s a list of politicians who succumbed to Coronavirus

Pranab Mukherjee: The former President of India and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee passed away in August 2020, at Army’s R&R Hospital in Delhi. He underwent brain surgery and went into a coma. Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 and his lung function had been severely affected.

Ahmed Patel: Senior Congress leader, Ahmed Patel who was known as Congress party’s trouble-shooter tested coronavirus positive last year. He was undergoing treatment in Gurugram but passed away on November 25, 2020, after his health deteriorated due to COVID-19 complications.

Tarun Gogoi: The 84-year-old longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection last year. He had recovered from the infection but passed away on November 23, 2020.

Chetan Chauhan: Former Indian cricketer and minister in UP Cabinet, Chetan Chauhan succumbed to COVID-19 in 2020. After getting infected by COVID-19, Chauhan developed a kidney infection and passed away on August 15, 2020.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the former Union Minister who is credited for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), passed away on September 13, 2020, due to post COVID-19 complications.

Suresh Angadi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of COVID-19 at All India Medical Institute of India (AIIMS), Delhi, in September last year.

P Namgyal: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Namgyal became the first COVID-19 victim in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He passed away in June last year after contracting COVID-19.

Story continues

Abhay Bhardwaj: In 2020, Gujarat, BJP MP ABhay Bhardwaj succumbed to Covid-19.

Nomula Narasimhaiah: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA succumbed to post-Covid-19 complications in 2020.

Anbazhagan: DMK MLA Anbazhagan was the first MLA in the country to lose his life due to Covid-19, on June 10, 2020 which incidentally was his birthday, too.

Suresh Angadi: Belgaum MP and union minister Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 in Delhi in September, 2020.

Ashok Gasti: MP from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti, also succumbed to Covid-19, in September, 2020.

Kapil Deo Kamat, Vinod Kumar Singh: In Bihar, ministers Kapil Deo Kamat and Vinod Kumar Singh lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Kishore Bagri: BJP MLA from Raigaon in Satna district Jugal Kishore Bagri succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

Govardhan Dangi: Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi from Rajgarh had succumbed to the disease on September 15.

More than 50 former MPs and MLAs put together have lost their lives due to the infection, reported The Economic Times. They include former union minister and Bihar MP Raghuvansh Prasad Singh P Mangyal from Ladakh and Rasheed Masood of UP.

In the past 24 hours, India reported 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 discharges, and 2,887 deaths, as per the Health Ministry. Total mounts to 2,84,41,986, total discharges- 2,63,90,584 and the death toll reached 3,37,989.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here