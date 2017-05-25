Indian PM will be visiting Spain after 30 long years: MEA

To discuss key issues on terrorism, infrastructure, technology and business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Spain on 30th May. Confirming the news, Joint Secretary (EW) Randhir Kumar Jaiswal said that this visit by any Indian Prime Minister will take place after 30 long years. Jaiswal informed that the first visit by any PM of India to Spain was in 1988. During PM Modi's visit, the two countries will discuss cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, high-speed rail, aviation, and waste water management.