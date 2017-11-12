Indian players in no mood to take foot off the pedal

Margao (Goa)[India], Nov 12 (ANI): Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday said the team would maintain its winning streak against Myanmar in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifier, as they landed in Goa ahead of the match.

The team headed to Goa after a 6-day long preparatory camp in Mumbai.

Despite being the sole team from group A to have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the players aren't in a mood to let the momentum slip as India presently stay unbeaten in 13 International matches.

Chhetri also hailed Myanmar team as a "very compact side".

India met Myanmar earlier this year in Yemen, where India's talisman Sunil Chhetri scored a goal at the death to give the Blue Tigers a 1-0 win against Myanmar.

Chhetri said, "The entire country will get to see their technicalities when we meet them. There is no shame in admitting that they dominated us when we played in Yangon. But we were resilient."

The 33-year old asserted that though Myanmar is a strong team but Blue Tigers are no less.

"Don't forget that they came back from 0-2 down to make it 2-2 against the Kyrgyz Republic. That speaks of their strength," he maintained.

"It may sound cliche but we need to prove a point. We can't take the foot off the pedal and need to continue our winning streak."

Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the sole Indian player to have played in the UEFA Euro League pointed Myanmar are a very "talented and technical side". (ANI)