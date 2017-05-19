Indian players determined to win FC Bayern youth tourney

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Promising young footballers who will represent India at the upcoming FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals in Germany, said they have an advantage as they come from a tropical climate and thus have more stamina than other players participating in the tournament.

The members of the squad said they are used to playing in extreme heat which allows them to survive for longer durations as compared to their counterparts from other nations.

Apart from India, Germany, Austria, USA, China, Thailand and Singapore are also participating in the tournament which will Which started on Thursday and will conclude on May 21.

"Since we come from a tropical climate, we are exposed and are accustomed to play in the heat. Therefore, we have more stamina to survive for longer durations and get comparatively less exhausted," a team member told IANS before departing for Germany.

"Also, our strong will power to excel in the tournament will help us give our best to make the nation proud," they added.

When asked about their strategy for the upcoming final, several members said they are working hard with their coaches on the techniques and tactics while stressing that team work and unity are the key for the success.

"We are extremely determined to give our best and compete with players from other countries. Our strategy is to play like a team, be united and play selflessly for the nation," the players said.

"We have been putting in a lot of hard work to practice and prepare ourselves for the tournament. We spent hours on a daily basis under professional guidance in religiously playing football, developing our skills and making our game better.

"Today we all assembled together and had our sessions with the coaches. Team spirit and unity are key essentials for a victory. We have received a lot of guidance and supervision by our coaches in terms of tactics and techniques, and will implement the same in our game," they added.

Former German star Paul Breitner, who won the 1974 World Cup with Germany and was a member of the legendary Bayern Munich team of the 1970s, visited India in December last year and selected these players from the FC Bayern Youth Cup which saw schools participation from schools across the country.

Excited India team members also said that they are happy to represent the country at that level and are determined to bring the title home.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of Team India. It is a very big opportunity and exposure for us to represent the country at such a prestigious tournament," they said.

"The fact that we were the top 10 players selected from more than 300 schools in India at the FC Bayern Youth Cup 2017 is an achievement for us. We are excited to visit Germany and play the tournament and are determined to bring the title home," they added.

The 10 players also thanked sportswear manufacturer adidas who sponsored their kits and shoes.

"Through Adidas only they were exposed to Paul Breitner, who scouted us basis our performances.

"Adidas has given us this platform to participate in the FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals. Through adidas, we were exposed to a legend like Paul Breitner who has given us guidance on the sport during his visit and scouted us basis our performances," the members said

"His tips on football were immensely motivating and helpful. Adidas and FC Bayern have made this trip possible for us. In terms of special gifts, the entire kit- from the boots to our jerseys, and other football essentials were presented to us by Adidas and FC Bayern," they added.

