Indian pilgrims depart for two-day Church festival from Rameswaram to Katchatheevu Island in Sri Lanka

Indian fishermen and pilgrims departed for two-day long annual St. Anthony Church festival at Katchatheevu Island in Sri Lanka. More than 2000 Indian pilgrims begin their journey this year to take bath in the church festival. Indian pilgrims will reach the island in 63 boats. It will be held on March 16 and a large number of pilgrims from Sri Lanka and India will participate in the festival. Sri Lankan Navy will provide all the facilities to the pilgrims.