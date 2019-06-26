Indian people have suffered due to terrorism, Iran is biggest sponsor: Mike Pompeo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in today's meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "I made the point that Indo-Pacific is for something, not against somebody and that something is peace, security, stability, and prosperity. We are looking at a landscape where a number of independent players work together for what they believe to be global good." United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in New Delhi yesterday. He was received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. Secretary Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.