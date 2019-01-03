Indian Panaroma Film Festival set to open in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A 10-day Indian Panorama Film Festival, showcasing movies that featured in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), will begin here on Friday.

It is being organised till January 13 by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Siri Fort Auditorium II, read a PIB statement.

The festival will be inaugurated by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The directors of the opening feature film "Olu" and of the opening non-feature film "Kharvas", Shaji N. Karun and Aditya Suhas Jambhale respectively, will be present on the occasion.

A total of 26 Feature Films and 21 Non-Feature Films will be screened during the fest.

