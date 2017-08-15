Indian, Pakistani border guards exchange sweets on I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (IANS) Despite the bilateral tensions, border guards of India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and greetings along the International Border in Punjab on India's 71st Independence Day.

Border Security Force (BSF) officers and personnel exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at Attari joint check post, 30 km from Amritsar, and the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district, as well as the border gate in Fazilka district, official sources said.

In recent times, the two sides have skipped the exchange of sweets and greetings on a few occasions due to bilateral tensions.

Exchange of sweets takes place between the border guards of the two neighbours on Independence Day and other festivals like Eid and Diwali.

