Indian paddlers shine at Jordan Junior and Cadet Open

Amman, July 28 (IANS) Young Indian paddlers continued their purple patch on the international circuit, notching up 15 medals in the 2018 Jordan Junior and Cadet Open here.

The Indian tally includes two gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals.

Suhana Saini scored a comprehensive 3-1 win against Cyprus' Foteini Meletie to bring home India's first gold medal in the mini-cadet girls singles' category.

The second gold came courtesy the Cadet Boys' Doubles pair of Deepit Patil and Dev Shroff who defeated the much-fancied Taipei pair of Hsin-Yu Li and Guan-Ru Wang 3-2.

After a stellar run, Manush Shah settled for a silver in the Junior Boys' Singles category. He lost out to Chinese Taipei's Hsin-Yang Li 2-4 in a close-fought final clash.

He couldn't strike gold in the Junior Boys' Doubles either, he and his partner Jeet Chandra capitulating to the Iran duo of Amirreza Abassi and Amin Ahmadian.

Rajveer Shah sparkled in the Mini Cadet Boys' Singles before losing 1-3 to Iran's Navid Shams in the finals.

After two Indian females made their way to the semifinals of the Junior Girls' category, a gold or silver seemed imminent. But both Prapti Sen and Selena Selvakumar came across talented players, Sih-Han Fang and Ting-Ting Chen of Chinese Taipei, to be restricted to bronze medals.

It was the same story in the Cadet Girls' Singles, with Swastika Ghosh and Nithya Mani suffering against China's players in the semi-finals to secure their bronze medals.

Anukram Jain (Junior Boys Singles), Surbhi Patwari-Prapti Sen (Junior Girls' Doubles), Payas Jain-H Jeho (Cadet Boys' Doubles), Diya Chitale-Trisha Gogoi (Cadet Girls' Doubles) and Nithya Mani-Munmun Kundu (Cadet Girls' Doubles) were the others who picked up bronze medals.

The team events are underway and will conclude on Sunday.

