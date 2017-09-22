Indian paddlers put up good show at Slovenia meet

Slovenia, Sep 22 (IANS) India's young paddlers put up a spectacular show in Slovenia Junior and Cadet Open, winning an unprecedented gold and silver in the junior boys' team event and another silver in the Cadet girls's team competition.

The India A boys on Thursday overcame the formidable Chinese Taipei trio while their B counterparts got the better of the Thai-USA team to make it an all-India final.

Almost around the same time, India's Cadet Girls were on the verge of creating history of their own. Led by Mumbai's Diya Chitale, they got past Korea Republic B in the semifinals 3-1.

In the finals, against Chinese Taipei, they showed their mettle once again before losing 2-3 in the final.

The individual championships begin on Friday with the Indian boys and girls looking good enough to pick up some more silverware.

