Indian paddlers blank Macau 3-0 in group stage clash

Jakarta, Aug 27 (IANS) The Indian men's table tennis team blanked Macau 3-0 in their Pool D encounter at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Manav Thakkar defeated Ian Tin Mak 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 to steer India to a 3-0 victory.

Earlier, the seasoned Anthony Amalraj gave India a 1-0 lead courtesy his 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 facile triumph over Chun Wang.

Harmeet Desai next got the better of Zikang Xiao 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3 to extend India's lead to 2-0.

The Indians will take on Vietnam in their final group D match later on Monday.

--IANS

