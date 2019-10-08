Indian pacers did extremely well in last couple of years: Bowling coach Bharat Arun

India's current bowling coach Bharat Arun on October 8 hailed Indian bowlers by saying that the pacers can perform in any track and they have the necessary skills. "There is definitely a chance for the pacers on any track provided if they have the necessary skills and our fast bowlers have done extremely well over the last couple of years abroad and also in India, so the Indian wickets sometimes when they assist spin it also more conducive for reverse swing, I think all our bowlers are pretty good at reverse swing and that's why they are so successful," said Arun.