Indian-origin Singaporean warned for offensive remarks towards family of Indian nationals

Singapore, Aug 18 (PTI) A Singaporean of Indian-origin has received a stern warning from the police for making offensive remarks towards a family of Indian nationals at a beach park here on May 2 this year.

The 47-year-old man was under investigation for public nuisance and uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of others, reported the Channel News Asia on Wednesday, citing the police warning.

The Indian family had released a video on a local online media in which the man said “this is my country” and “you are spreading the virus” during the exchange.

He also accused the man (of the family) of not wearing a mask and of breaking social distancing rules.

He also asked the man where he had served his 'National Service', a mandatory service for young Singaporeans to serve in the uniform groups such as armed forces and police.

Police said the man had also shouted and made other comments including 'back off' and 'maintain your distance', causing alarm to the family.

'The investigations also revealed that the man stopped his behaviour after intervention from a member of the public without any further escalation,' police said.

Upon conclusion of investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police said it had given a stern warning to the man on June 22 for an offence of causing alarm under Section 4(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to SGD2,000, or both.

Those who utter words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to SGD5,000, or both.

The Singaporean man and the family from India were not named in the Channel report. PTI GS IND AKJ IND