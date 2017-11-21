Indian Open Polo C'ship set to kick off on Nov 22

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Open Polo Championship, the oldest trophy at stake on the Indian polo circuit, is all set to kick-off this season with the league rounds at the Jaipur Polo Ground on Wednesday.

Three of the top teams in the country, Jindal Panther, Sahara Warriors Achievers and Cavalry Piccadilly are the contenders for the much-touted finale on November 26.

At the 2017 edition, polo aficionados can expect to witness India's top Indian polo professionals and some international polo stars at the premier tourney, which is also considered as the National Championship for the heritage sport of Polo.

Expected to saddle up for the snazzy IPA trophy are India's ace players, Shamsheer Ali, Simran Shergill, Dhruvpal Godara , Abhimanyu Pathak, Samir Suhag, and Lt Col Ravi Rathore, and Satinder Garcha.

This time, the oldest tournament in Indian polo will also witness international polo stars, Matthew Perry of U.K. playing for Sahara Warriors and Cutinelli Goffredo of Italy playing for the Jindal team. (ANI)