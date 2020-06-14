Indian, Nepalese agencies working jointly to curb anti-nt’l activities on border: IGP

Balrampur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Indian and Nepalese security agencies are working in co-ordination with each other to stop “anti-national activities” along the Indo-Nepal border here, a senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said here on Sunday.

'The 254-km border between Uttar Pradesh and Nepal covers districts of Balrampur, Shravasti and Bahraich. Sashastra Seema Bal is guarding this border,” Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Singh of Devipatan range told reporters here on Sunday.

“The SSB and Nepali soldiers are working in co-ordination with each other to stop anti-national activities and human trafficking on the Indo-Nepal border,” he added.

'There is harmony between the border forces of both the countries like it was prevailing earlier. There is no tension in the districts bordering Nepal,' Singh said.

He added that intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on activities taking place along the border.

The statement by the state's senior police officer on "harmony and coordination" between security agencies of two countries came a day after India termed as "not tenable" the Nepal's act of amending its constitution to change its map and include Indian territories in it.