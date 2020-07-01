Indian Navy repatriates 600 Indians from Iran

Tuticorin, July 01: The Indian Navy on Wednesday repatriated over 600 Indians from Iran as part of the Centre's "Samudra Setu" mission to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa repatriated 687 Indian nationals from Iran and arrived at the VOC Port here today.

It had left Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 25.

COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

Those who arrived on Wednesday hailed from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, officials said.

On arrival, the evacuees were screened by the Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitised as per COVID-19 protocol.

Self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and after completion of Immigration and Customs formalities, they were taken to their respective districts by buses.

The Indian Navy has deployed its ships 'Jalashwa' and 'Airawat' to carry stranded Indians from different parts of the world like Maldives and Sri Lanka and has so far repatriated about 4,000 such persons, Defence sources said.

Also Read:

To match China’s Army lake fleet, India’s super surveillance equipped boats off to Ladakh

Coronavirus: How to clean fresh vegetables

PM Modi quits Chinese social media page Weibo