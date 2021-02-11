Indian Navy releases notification for recruitment of sailors under sports quota, check joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has released an official notification for the recruitment of sailors under the sports quota on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The official website reads, "Applications are invited from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as Sailors in Sports Quota Entry - 01 / 21 Batch."

As per the official website, the last date of receipt of application was 7 March. The last date for application for candidates of North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshdweep and Minicoy Islands is 14 March.

The official notification states that outstanding sportsperson who have participated at International/Junior or Senior National Championship/Senior State Championship/All India Inter University Championship in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing are eligible to apply.

The eligibility criteria for Direct Entry Petty Officer and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) are 10+2 qualified in any stream or Equivalent examination, while Matric Recruits have to be 10th/equivalent qualified.

The candidate should download the application forms available on the official website and after filling the form, aspirants will be required to send it via post to 'The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters MoD (Navy), New Delhi 110021.'

The official notification states that during the initial training period, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-Rs 43,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP of Rs 5,200 per month plus applicable DA.

