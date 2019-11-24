Indian Navy opens its naval ships for public display ahead of Navy Day

As part of the Navy Day celebrations this year, Indian Navy opened its naval ships Rana and Gharial for public display at the Paradip Port. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4. Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour by the missile boats of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. These war ships are also used for relief and rescue operations during cyclones. Warship RANA was brought from USSR in the year 1982. But 80 percent modernization work has been done in India. Gharial warship was made in India.