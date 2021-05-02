Indian Navy deploys 7 warships to bring liquid oxygen, medical equipments from abroad

The Indian Navy has deployed seven warships to bring oxygen-filled cryogenic containers from abroad as hospitals across India continued to face a severe shortage of medical oxygen in view of mounting cases of Covid-19 infections. Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet said that the mission-deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment. "Indian Navy launches Operation Samudra Setu_II to augment ongoing national mission Oxygen Express. Mission deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment in support of nation's fight against Covid-19", the tweet said. Last year, Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and repatriated 3992 stranded and distressed Indian citizens from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.