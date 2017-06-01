Indian Navy continues relief work, rescues 33 Bangladeshi fishermen

Chittagong, June 1 (IANS) The Indian Navy continued providing relief assistance to Cyclone Mora-hit areas of Bangladesh and rescued 33 Bangladeshi fishermen who were afloat in the sea for over 36 hours on Thursday, an official said.

The 33 fishermen were washed into the sea by the cyclone, and had been adrift when they were spotted floating in water by Indian Naval Ship Sumitra.

"These fisherman were fortunately spotted by alert crew of INS Sumitra, 96 nautical miles south west of Chittagong," Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said.

The ship's crew jumped into action and rescued them, and they were brought ashore on Thursday.

"They were rescued by the Marine commandos on board the ship in a daring operation. The commandos jumped into the sea to rescue the fishermen as the boats could not be lowered on account of the rough sea," the spokesperson said.

The Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh on Thursday handed over relief material to the 33 rescued Bangladeshi nationals.

Another Indian Navy ship, INS Gharial is also reaching Bangladesh with relief material.

India also sent three ships - INS Kirch, INS Shardul and INS Jalshwa - for relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka, which was also hit by Cyclone Mora. India also sent smaller boats, teams of divers, doctors and medical assistants, medicines, drinking water and other relief material to Sri Lanka.

--IANS

ao/rn