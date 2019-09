Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onboard INS Vikramaditya said it is hard to forget 26/11 however it can't be repeated. He confirmed that our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert. While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We know it very well that Pakistan uses terrorism as a tool to destabilise India. We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse then it can't be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert."