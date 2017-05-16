Indian Naval ships visit Jeddah

Jeddah, May 16 (IANS) Three Indian warships, INS Mumbai, INS Trishul and INS Aditya, arrived at this Saudi Arabian port on Tuesday for a three-day visit, an Indian Nay statement said.

The warships, part of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to the Mediterranean and the western coast of Africa, will engage extensively with the Saudi Arabian Navy during their stay in the country, it said.

Apart from professional interactions, sports and social engagements are also planned, which would go a long way in enhancing co-operation and understanding between these important navies of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visiting ships, headed by Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral R.B. Pandit, who is flying his flag on the guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai, are part of the Western Naval Command and are based at Mumbai.

The ships were involved in an anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden last month.

The statement said the current visit "seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries of the Indian Ocean and, in particular, to strengthen the existing bonds between India and Saudi Arabia".

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region, including piracy off the coast of Somalia.

--IANS

ao/vd